Tina Fey and Amy Pohler Are Back To Co-Hosts The 2021 Golden Globe Awards

This will be the fourth time the comedic duo will host the ceremony

January 11, 2020
Jack Music
Actress and Co-Host Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Credit: Imagn/Adam Orchon/© Sipa USA

The 2020 Golden Globes took place less than a week ago, yet the host for next year’s ceremony has already been announced.  Chairman Paul Telegdy could not contain his excitement. On Saturday, he shared at NBC Universal's Television Critics Association's press tour that he “couldn’t wait any longer to share the great news.” He announced Tina Fey and Amy Pohler would be back as hosts of the annual Golden Globes next year.

Poehler and Fey hosted the awards show ceremony together three consecutive years in a row from 2013 to 2015.

While the 2021 Golden Globes already have the comedic duo as host, they still do not have a set date for the ceremony.

Via:  NBC

