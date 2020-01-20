Tim Tebow Marries Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow popped the question to the former 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters last January. A year later, the couple is officially married. They tied the knot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Days before the weddingTebow made a few hints via Instagram. He captioned it, "Where am I headed y'all?" He included a pair of bride and groom emojis.

Where am I headed y’all? ---- A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:34pm PST

Before their wedding Tebow and Nel-Peters also shared their wedding registry, which encouraged families and friends to make a charitable donation to their desired organization.

Nel-Peters shared, "The Knot Registry helped us seamlessly create and manage all of our registries—from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities—in one place."

Via: MSN