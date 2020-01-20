Tim Tebow Marries Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
He is officially off the market
Tim Tebow popped the question to the former 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters last January. A year later, the couple is officially married. They tied the knot in Cape Town, South Africa.
---- • • @zavionk @zavionkotzeeventscompany @haukeweddingfilms @saba_butler_academy @reservedexclusive
Days before the weddingTebow made a few hints via Instagram. He captioned it, "Where am I headed y'all?" He included a pair of bride and groom emojis.
Before their wedding Tebow and Nel-Peters also shared their wedding registry, which encouraged families and friends to make a charitable donation to their desired organization.
Nel-Peters shared, "The Knot Registry helped us seamlessly create and manage all of our registries—from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities—in one place."
Via: MSN