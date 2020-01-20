Tim Tebow Marries Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

He is officially off the market

January 20, 2020
Jack Music
Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Credit: Imagn/PMA/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Sports

Tim Tebow popped the question to the former 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters last January. A year later, the couple is officially married. They tied the knot in Cape Town, South Africa.

---- • • @zavionk @zavionkotzeeventscompany @haukeweddingfilms @saba_butler_academy @reservedexclusive

A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on

Days before the weddingTebow made a few hints via Instagram. He captioned it, "Where am I headed y'all?" He included a pair of bride and groom emojis.

Where am I headed y’all? ----

A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on

Before their wedding Tebow and Nel-Peters also shared their wedding registry, which encouraged families and friends to make a charitable donation to their desired organization.
Nel-Peters shared, "The Knot Registry helped us seamlessly create and manage all of our registries—from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities—in one place."

Via: MSN

Tags: 
marriage
husband
wife
Miss Universe
Tim Tebow
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
South Africa