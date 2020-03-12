Tim Allen Responds To Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

To infinity and beyond!

On Wednesday night, Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the Coronavirus. Soon after the annoucement, Hanks’ ‘Toy Story’ co-star Tim Allen sent out a tweet wishing the two well. He did so by referencing the animated classic.

I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered a couple of spacesuits if they need them.

Seriously rest up and get well! pic.twitter.com/tsmxbS8IZk — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia at the time filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic when they were diagnosed; production on the film has since been halted.

