Tim Allen Responds To Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Coronavirus Diagnosis

March 12, 2020
To infinity and beyond! 

On Wednesday night, Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the Coronavirus. Soon after the annoucement, Hanks’ ‘Toy Story’ co-star Tim Allen sent out a tweet wishing the two well. He did so by referencing the animated classic.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia at the time filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic when they were diagnosed; production on the film has since been halted. 

