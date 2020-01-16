Tim Allen Explained To Keanu Reeves How He Would Take Down John Wick

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is probably one of the most iconic action characters of the past decade.

While talking with Jimmy Kimmel, comedian Tim Allen brought up the time he spent with Keanu Reeves at the premiere of ‘Toy Story 4’. Allen explained that he had just seen ‘John Wick: Parabellum’ and Reeves was dressed just like Wick at the premiere.

Allen went up to Reeves and told him how he would kill Wick if he were a villain in the franchise. Reeves then gave Allen the best response ever.

“I go into this whole thing, 'Hey, Keanu. Here's what I would do if I was in the movie, if I was one of the villains. I'd say, 'Hey, look. Let's keep him out of enclosed spaces. What I would do is I'd wait until you come out of your house, because you have a little dog that you walk. I'd be across the street with a big rifle and I'd just pick you off coming out of the house.’ He doesn't even blink. He goes, 'Wick would know you were there.'"

Video of Tim Allen on Keanu Reeves, Toy Story 4 &amp; Viral Grunting Kid

Via: Cinemablend