Doc Antle From ‘Tiger King’ Spotted Wrangling Tiger During Britney Spears’ 2001 VMA Performance

The Internet Has Uncovered Photos Of Spears With Both Antle And Carole Baskin During The VMA’s

March 30, 2020
Jack Music
Britney_Spears

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV
Music News
Random & Odd News

There is a new obsession taking over the country, as people have become fascinated with the world of Tiger sanctuaries, thanks to the Netflix documentary, ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.’ As more and more people see the latest Netflix seven part documentary, more information has begun to come out about the characters involved. One of those characters is Doc Antle, who can be seen handling a tiger behind Britney Spears, during her 2001 VMA performance.

Doc Antle has become one of the more controversial characters from the hit ‘Tiger King’ documentary. The owner of a wild cat park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina claimed in the documentary to have supplied a number of animals to Hollywood. Still, many online were shocked when photos of Antle working with Britney Spears during the 2001 VMA’s resurfaced recently.

Along with Antle, there are also photos of Spears sitting next to another star from the documentary, Carole Baskin, also at the VMA’s. While Baskin is seated next to Spears at the event, Antle managed to handle a tiger on stage while Spears performed. With controversy surrounding these characters, many online are hoping Britney Spears isn’t too involved with them.

Via Pop Sugar

Tags: 
Britney Spears
Doc Antle
Carole Baskin
VMA's
Tiger King
viral