Three Santa Fe Student Survivors Attends Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game

These three survivors had a chance to be kids again.

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, flew three students, Rome Shubert, Trenton Beazley and Noah Silva, to attend the Heroes Celebrity Baseball game. The students got to meet Dirk Nowitzki and also Dallas Cowboys players Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott.

When they were introduced out in the field, "Probably heard more cheers for us than some of the celebrities and that means a lot." says Beazley.

All three were hit by bullets, but survived their wounds. "God was with us in that situation. He was with me, Rome, Noah and the reason we are here." said Beazley.

Marco A. Salinas

WFAA