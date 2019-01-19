Three Dunkin Locations Are Giving Out Free Coffee Until Jan 31

Dunkin has opened three stores across the DFW area, this means that the three locations will give away free coffee for TWO weeks!

You can get your free coffee at any participating Dunkin in the new Arlington, DeSoto and Dallas locations until the 31st.

According to Guide Live, there is no catch to getting the free, medium-sized hot or iced coffee. Just to be clear, the cold brew isn't part of it.

The three locations that opened since December are:

ARLINGTON

5801 Office Park Dr. (Close to I-20 and 287)

DALLAS

6401 E. Northwest Highway (Between Skillman St. and Abrams Rd)

DESOTO

834 N. Hampton Rd. (Close to Plymouth Rd and Hampton Rd.)

via Guide Live