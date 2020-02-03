This Guy Spent Over $6K So He Could Nap At The Super Bowl

February 3, 2020
Jack Music
super bowl

Mike Ehrmann / Staff

This has to be the most expensive sleep anyone has ever had.  

A video uploaded to Twitter last night has quickly gone viral.  With over 6 million views, it shows a man at the Super Bowl in a section where the seat cost him around $6,500, taking a nap.  

Check out the video below!

-story via dailysnark.com  

