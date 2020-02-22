This Dallas-Fort Worth Employer Is The Best Place To Work In Texas

If you work at Texas Health Resources, you're in good hands.

According to Fortune magazine's 2020 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, the Arlington-based business is the top employer in Texas (it's 15th nationwide). The nonprofit network of health facilities and hospitals is the best health system on the list, too. Texas Health Resources has 24 hospitals in North Texas: employing 22,000 people at 350 locations.

There were only two other Dallas-based North Texas employers that made the list:

#66: Ryan LLC (they provide tax services and software)

#88: Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice (they're part of the Alabama-based Encompass Health Corporation)

Rankings were based on Fortune's partnership study with Great Place to Work: 60 survey questions were given to more than 4.1 million workers in the United States.

Source: CultureMap Dallas

