The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie Among Others Headline Jazz Fest

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell continues to showcase the most important names in music alongside Louisiana’s favorite entertainers.

This is the 51st year for the popular festival in New Orleans, which has drawn numerous local, national and international acts over the years. Jazz Fest presents one of the world' most diverse music festival lineups with 14 stages and over 650 bands.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday. You can buy tickets here.The eight-day festival will be held April 23-26 and April 30-May 3, at the Fairgrounds.

The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will all be performing at Jazz Fest, among many others.

You can find the full list below:

