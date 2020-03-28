The Story Of Mother Squirrel, Her Babies & The Nest In The Car Engine

Even animals need a little help in these crazy times.

March 28, 2020
Jack Music
Photo Credit: suefeldberg/Getty Images

Photo Credit: suefeldberg/Getty Images

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
Random & Odd News
Shows

Dr. Katie LaBarbera (also known as @FeatheredKatie) recently took to Twitter to share her adorable tale (or tail?) of a (mother) squirrel she's feeding, the squirrel's babies, and a car engine.

Like so many interesting stories these days, she told her story "live" with tweets on Twitter.  Get ready to smile.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Twitter
Mother Squirrel
babies
Engine Nest