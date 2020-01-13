The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Reveals The Choices For The 2020 Fan Ballot

The Winners Of The Fan Ballot Have Been Inducted 61% Of The Time Since 2013

January 13, 2020
Jack Music
The 2020 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was a list packed with talent. This made the choice for the fan vote one of the hardest since fans were given a vote. Still, this year’s winners took a commanding lead early and never looked back.

The Dave Matthews Band has increased their odds of getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after the fans voted them to the top spot with over 1 million votes. Following the Dave Matthews Band was Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden and Judas Priest. Each of these bands will now be included on a single “fan ballot.”

With voting officially closing over the weekend, fans of the remaining bands will have to hope the other voters gave their favorite group a nod. 61% of the bands taking the fan vote since 2013 were elected to the hall of fame, so this year’s winners have a good chance of making it in. As for the rest of the bands, the official announcement of this year’s inductees will be made in January 15th.

