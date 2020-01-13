The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Reveals The Choices For The 2020 Fan Ballot

The 2020 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was a list packed with talent. This made the choice for the fan vote one of the hardest since fans were given a vote. Still, this year’s winners took a commanding lead early and never looked back.

The Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Dave Matthews Band have boosted their odds of entering the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class via the fan vote. pic.twitter.com/hkdqJEYAdn — Eric Alper -- (@ThatEricAlper) January 12, 2020

The Dave Matthews Band has increased their odds of getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after the fans voted them to the top spot with over 1 million votes. Following the Dave Matthews Band was Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden and Judas Priest. Each of these bands will now be included on a single “fan ballot.”

A huge metal thank you to our Priest family for voting & defending Judas Priest in the fan vote for RRHoF 2020 - we made and stayed in the top five fan votes through your love and support.

Whatever the outcome we are blessed having the best metal fans in the world of heavy metal! — Judas Priest (@judaspriest) January 11, 2020

With voting officially closing over the weekend, fans of the remaining bands will have to hope the other voters gave their favorite group a nod. 61% of the bands taking the fan vote since 2013 were elected to the hall of fame, so this year’s winners have a good chance of making it in. As for the rest of the bands, the official announcement of this year’s inductees will be made in January 15th.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock