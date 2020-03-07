The Richest Woman In The World Lives In Fort Worth

For DFWers who love Fort Worth more than Dallas, it's another check mark in your column.

The richest woman in the world (11th overall) lives in Fort Worth: and she keeps a pretty low profile. Alice Walton has an estimated net worth of $51.4 billion: because she's one of the heirs to the Walmart fortune.

Walton is a part of the richest family in the world with a total net worth of $208 billion.

Here's where everybody else falls on The Forbes 400:

1) Jeff Bezos-Amazon ($114 Billion)

2) Bill Gates-Microsoft ($106 Billion)

3) Warren Buffett-Berkshire Hathaway ($80.8 Billion)

4) Mark Zuckerberg-Facebook ($69.6 Billion)

5) Larry Ellison-Software ($65 Billion)

6) Larry PageGoogle ($55.5 Billion)

7) Sergey Brin-Google ($53.5 Billion)

8) Michael Bloomberg-Bloomberg LP ($53.4 Billion)

9) Steve Ballmer-Microsoft ($51.7 Billion)

10) Jim Walton-Walmart ($51.6 Billion)

11) Alice Walton-Walmart ($51.4 Billion)

12) Rob Walton-Walmart ($51.3 Billion)

13) Charles Koch-Koch Industries ($41 Billion)

13) Julia Koch & Family-Koch Industries ($41 B)

15) MacKenzie Bezos-Amazon.com ($36.1 B)

Source: CultureMap Dallas

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!