The Man Who Invented Cut/Copy & Paste Has Passed At 74

February 20, 2020
Larry Tesler may not be known by many people, but we garuntee everyone knows his invention.  

Thanks to him, using a computer is much easier than it could have been.  

Tesler is the IT genius who created cut/copy and paste.  

Thanks to him, he made the lives of high school and college students everywhere much easier.  

-story via unilad.co.uk

 

 

