The Man Who Invented Cut/Copy & Paste Has Passed At 74

Larry Tesler may not be known by many people, but we garuntee everyone knows his invention.

Thanks to him, using a computer is much easier than it could have been.

Tesler is the IT genius who created cut/copy and paste.

Rest In Peace to Larry Tesler ,the Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste. He showed Steve Jobs the Xerox PARC systems that would inspire the Macintosh. He was a major contributor to key Macintosh software including QuickTime, AppleScript and Bill Atkinson's HyperCard pic.twitter.com/pDD9wgWCpH — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) February 20, 2020

Thanks to him, he made the lives of high school and college students everywhere much easier.

