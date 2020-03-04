PHOTOS: First Look At The New Batmobile!

There’s no denying that one of the most iconic cars in cinema history is the Batmobile. It’s cool, fast, and comes with some of the craziest gadgets imaginable.

To help prevent leaks, director of the latest Batman movie Matt Reeves has given us our first look at the dark knight's new ride. We’ve seen set photos and videos of a stuntman riding a Batcycle, but this takes the cake.

Reeves captioned his post with a bat and racecar emoji, along with the hashtag ‘The Batman’. Photos show Robert Pattinson’s Batman standing next to an ominous black vehicle that’s unmistakably the Batmobile.

Check out the photos below.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter