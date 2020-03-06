Texas Rangers Release 2020 Promotional Schedule

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - From fireworks to bobbleheads, dollar hot dog nights and so much more, the Texas Rangers have released the schedule of special events and promotions for the inaugural season at Globe Life Field.

Bobblehead Days

Dairy MAX Joey Gallo All-Star Game Bobblehead on June 13

Globe Life 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead on July 4 (ALL FANS)

Nolan Ryan Beef Shin-Soo Choo Leadoff Home Run Bobblehead on July 5

TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Texas Legend Bobblehead on July 18

Coca-Cola/Kroger Mike Minor/Lance Lynn 200 Strikeout Dual Bobblehead on July 25

Coca-Cola/Albertson’s Corey Kluber Bobblehead on August 29

Medical City Healthcare Elvis Andrus Stealing Home Bobblehead on September 11 (1st 15,000 fans for all Bobbleheads except July 4).



Powder Blue Blast

With the Rangers wearing new powder blue uniforms for all Sunday home games in 2020, there are five Sunday giveaways that feature the new theme.

FOX Sports Southwest/Choctaw Casino & Resorts Joey Gallo Powder Blue Jersey T-Shirt on April 5 1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older)

Choctaw Casino & Resorts Rangers Powder Blue Blanket on April 12

Planet Fitness Rangers Sunday Blues Socks on April 26

Dallas Truck World Replica Power Blue Rangers Cap on May 17

Whataburger Rangers Powder Blue Beach Towel on May 31 (1st 15,000 fans for all items except April 5).



The New Park

The Rangers will have three giveaways to commemorate their first season in Globe Life Field:

Globe Life Welcome Home Mat on April 4 (1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older)

National Car Rental Commemorative Globe Life Field Mini Bat on May 30 (1st 15,000 fans)

Replica Globe Life Field on August 28 (1st 15,000 fans).



More Wearables

Taco Casa Replica Rangers Cap on April 3 (1st 15,000 fans)

Globe Life Woodie Hoodie on April 25

Elvis Andrus Replica White Jersey on July 26

United Concordia Home Run Derby T-Shirt on August 8 (all 1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older except April 3)



Two other items

Coca-Cola 2010 American League Champions Flag on June 14

American Medical Response Captain’s Replica Vehicle on September 13 (both 1st 15,000 fans).



Post-Game Fireworks Shows

Fireworks will take place on 10 Fridays and two September Saturdays.