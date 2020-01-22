New Study Shows That Texas Is One Of The Best States To Drive In

Apparently driving in Texas is easier than driving in other states here in America.

A new study by Wallet Hub ranked the best and worst states to drive. The Lone Star state comes in as the fourth best on their list. Coming in third place was North Carolina, followed by Tennessee, taking the number one spot was Iowa.

Wallet Hub determined the best and worst driving states by measuring four main categories; The Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, Traffic & Infrastructure, Safety, and Access to Vehicles & Maintenance.

Texas came in second for access to vehicles & maintenance, fifth for cheapest gas prices, and 13th for overall safety. On the down side Texas was ranked 41st for traffic and infrastructure.