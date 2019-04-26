In Texas, Any Emergency Preparation Supplies Will Be Tax Free This Weekend
If you need to stock up on emergency supplies, this weekend is the weekend to do it.
Starting Friday, any emergency preparation supplies will be tax free this weekend.
You can get various of things including:
Axes
Nonelectric Can Openers
Fire Extinguishers
First Aid Kits
Light Resources
Hatchets
Fuel Containers
Emergency Ladders
Portable Generators
The sale starts Saturday, April 27 through Monday, April 29th at midnight!
via KXAN