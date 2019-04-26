In Texas, Any Emergency Preparation Supplies Will Be Tax Free This Weekend

If you need to stock up on emergency supplies, this weekend is the weekend to do it.

Starting Friday, any emergency preparation supplies will be tax free this weekend.

You can get various of things including:

Axes

Nonelectric Can Openers

Fire Extinguishers

First Aid Kits

Light Resources

Hatchets

Fuel Containers

Emergency Ladders

Portable Generators

The sale starts Saturday, April 27 through Monday, April 29th at midnight!

via KXAN