Texas And OU Will Meet At The Big 12 Championship Game For First Time At AT&T Stadium

As you know, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma's football game is a huge rivalry game. Every year, both schools play at the State Fair of Texas at the Cotton Bowl.

For the first time in both teams history, Texas and OU will play AGAIN for the BIG 12 Championship game, held at AT&T Stadium.

Back in October, the Longhorns defeated the Sooners 48-45 at the State Fair and is the only loss the Sooners have.

It looks like the Red River Rivalry is back with higher stakes! Who will take the BIG 12 title?

Big 12 Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 1st

11am on ABC

