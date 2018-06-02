Teen Went Under Brain Surgery 24 Times, Graduates With His Class

Graduation season is almost coming to a close, where friends and family watch their loved ones graduating from high school or college, but this student has a special accomplishment.

Nicholas from North Carolina, graduates one of the top of his class, after undergoing 24 brain surgeries. Nick deals with hydrocephalus, which the fluid builds up on the brain and the only thing to treat it, is to have surgery.

"I was considered the sick kid 30:48 even up until last year people were like are you new here?" he says.

He spent most of his time at the hospital, but never stopped studying, played his favorite sport, Lacrosse and even earned an Eagle Scout designation.

He plans to go to the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill to study Chemistry. He hopes to help others of people who deal with his condition.

Congratulations Class of 2018!!

Marco A. Salinas

WFAA