Teen With Big Feet Can't Afford His Size Shoes, Former NBA Star Saves The Day

When former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was 18, his parents struggled in finding a size 18 in shoes. When he heard the story about a teen who couldn't afford his shoe size, Shaq came in to help.

Zach Keith, 13, a school basketball player wears a size 18. His mother says since Zach will continue to grow, she wouldn't be able to afford the shoe size he needs since it has to be custom made.

Shaq and a local news station in Atlanta, invited Zach and his mom to a shoe store where Shaq got his first free pair of shoes when he was a teenager.

Shaq surprised Zach and his mom with 10 pairs of shoes in his size.

"This will help a lot," says the mother. "I won't so much have to worry about buying him dress shoes. He hasn't had a pair of dress shoes in about four or five years because its been hard trying to find the ones that actually fit."

"And for me it was just, it was very touching, very heartfelt and to know that there's somebody out there that has his back."

via CNN