Tarrant County Constable May Be Removed For Drinking 'Off-Duty'

A lawsuit has been filed against Precinct 5 Constable Ruben Garcia Jr for drinking off duty one summer night back in 2017.

The lawsuit ultimately states that they want to remove Garcia because of a law that states that an elected official cannot drink while on or off duty.

Last summer, officers responded to a call that Garcia made because he was threatened by Garcia's niece's boyfriend. When officers arrived, Garcia smelled like alcohol, had slurred his words and was "highly intoxicated'. Though, he wasn't at any bar or nightclub, he was actually drinking at home.

Star-Telegram