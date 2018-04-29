T-Mobile Buys Out Sprint For $26 Billion

T-Mobile officially announced Sunday that they're going to buy their competitor Sprint for $26 billion, combining the third and fourth largest wireless companies together.

Both Sprint and T-Mobile have been in talks for four years and agreed that they will combine companies, T-Mobile will be acquiring 127 million customers. This will be a huge competition between the only two wireless companies, AT&T and Verizon.

Back in 2014, the deal was unsuccessful due to the Obama Administration expressing concerns of antitrust.

The second time T-Mobile and Sprint talked went unsuccesful again because of valuation disagreements.

Boost Mobile, who is owned by Sprint, will also be in the merger combining them with METRO PCS, owned by T-Mobile.

What do you think about the merger?

Marco A. Salinas

Huffington Post