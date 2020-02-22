Swarm Of Nearly 40,000 Africanized Bees Attack Police

Pasadena, California police and firefighters thought their response to a report of a single bee sting was going to be easy.

They were wrong.

What they arrived to was upwards of 40,000 Africanized bees taking over a complete block: originating from a bee hive on the roof of a four-story Hampton Inn.

Some of the firefighters, along with a professional beekeeper, removed the hive and sprayed the bees with foam extinguishers and Co2. The bees either retreated when dusk hit, or were killed.

In the end, the aggressive bees stung seven people: three of which were first responders that were sent to the hospital (one firefighter was stung 17 times).

A group of firefighters and police that were responding to a bee sting were attacked by a swarm of nearly 40,000 Africanized bees.Three of the first responders were rushed to the hospital, while the others quickly shut down the block.

https://t.co/BylEZ2rHhH — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2020

Source: CNN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!