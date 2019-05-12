Study Says The Average American Hasn't Made A New Friend In 5 Years

According to a study by Evite, apparently, Americans haven't made a new friend in the last 5 years.

The research company conducted a survey of about 2,000 Americans and here were the results.

About 45 percent of adults says it's hard to make new friends, but says if they knew how or if they had opportunities to meet new people, they would.

Here are the three main reasons why it's hard for adults to make new friends:

1. 42 percent says they're shy

2. 33 percent says they don't like going to bars

3. 33 percent says they have already established friend groups

Other polls, like the New York Post, also reports othe reasons adults have trouble making new friends:

1. 29 percent says they have family commitments

2. 28 percent says they don't have hobbies, usually hobbies allows people to make new friends

3. 27 percent move to a new city

Other polls indicate that a person usually has a average of about 16 friends. Here is the break down:

Three of them are best friends

Five of them are good friends

Eight of them are acquaintances

via FOX 7