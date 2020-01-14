Mark Hamill Thanks Book Store For Returning Lost Star Wars Record Signed By John Williams

Retuning missing items to their rightful owner always pays off in the end.

Actor Mark Hamill recently posted on Twitter that his missing Star Wars record was returned to him. This wasn’t just any Star Wars record; it was signed and gifted to Hamill from composer John Williams. Written on the sleeve: "Dear Mark Hamill, May the force always be with us."

The workers at Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff, Arizona found the missing record back in 2018 and put forth the effort to return it to Hamill himself. According to Hamill, it had gone missing sometime in the ‘90s.

Over the years in life, things go missing. Meet the staff of @bookmansflag- They found & RETURNED a record signed for me by #JohnWilliams I hadn't seen since the early 90's. I'm so grateful to them & hope you consider spending lots & lots of $ at their store. Many thanks, Mar-- pic.twitter.com/OeNel8M36l — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

Hamill responded to a reporter on Twitter and said that he was so glad to have his record back that he would sign any Star Wars merchandise that the store sent him.

Totally unexpected & positively surreal. It was nice to get it back, but even more impressive that @bookmansflag

would go to the trouble of returning it, when they could have just as easily SOLD it! I happily offered to sign any SW items they sent me.-- #WinWin #FlagstaffRULES!!! https://t.co/XkVHzvK08v — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2020

Via: ABC 6 News