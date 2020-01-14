Mark Hamill Thanks Book Store For Returning Lost Star Wars Record Signed By John Williams

January 14, 2020
Jack Music
Mark Hamill

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

Retuning missing items to their rightful owner always pays off in the end. 

Actor Mark Hamill recently posted on Twitter that his missing Star Wars record was returned to him. This wasn’t just any Star Wars record; it was signed and gifted to Hamill from composer John Williams. Written on the sleeve: "Dear Mark Hamill, May the force always be with us."

The workers at Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff, Arizona found the missing record back in 2018 and put forth the effort to return it to Hamill himself. According to Hamill, it had gone missing sometime in the ‘90s.

Hamill responded to a reporter on Twitter and said that he was so glad to have his record back that he would sign any Star Wars merchandise that the store sent him. 

Via: ABC 6 News

Tags: 
Mark Hamill
Star Wars
record
signed
arizona
John Williams
Returned
Missing