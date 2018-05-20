Steven Tyler Admits To James Corden That He Spent $2 Million On Drugs

Steven Tyler was invited to The Late Late Show with James Corden where he had a segment called Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts

So how the game works is James Corden will pick something disgusting to eat or they have to answer something truthful. 

So Steven had to either eat a head cheese or how much he had spent on drugs. He admitted that he had spent "about $2 million" on drugs and said that he'd "snorted half of Peru." 

 

