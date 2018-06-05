State Fair of Texas Releases 2018 Lineup
115 days away from the @StateFairOfTX and here is your 2018 @Chevrolet Main Stage lineup!! ------ #BigTex #HowdyFolks #Concerts #Free #ChevyMainStage ----https://t.co/UHYACsgDaW pic.twitter.com/LkWTzw2dgC— State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) June 5, 2018
As of June 5, 2018, we are 115 days away for the State Fair of Texas to open and they have released their lineup of great musical artists.
They will all perform at the Chevy Main Stage and remember that all concerts are FREE with admission to the fair.
Check out the lineup above.