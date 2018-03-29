Southlake Police Gets Backlashed For Going Against The Texas Rangers

Today was opening day for our Texas Rangers and the start of the baseball season. Everyone was geared up to go to Arlington and cheer on our Rangers going against the defending champs, the Houston Astros.

Whoever ran the Twitter account for the Southlake Police was probably not a fan. The tweet read:

"Happy Opening Day! Remember, the speed limit on E. Southlake Boulevard is 45, which is coincidentally probably the amount of games the Rangers might win this year."

As you can imagine the backlash they received on not rooting for the team, but the police department did delete the tweet and apologized for it.

The Rangers did fall against the Astros 4-1 at Globe Life Park. Tomorrow's game against the Astros will be at 7:05pm.

Marco A. Salinas

via Sports Day