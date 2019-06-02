'The Sopranos' House Is Up For Grabs, Hits The Market

The home of the infamous Tony Soprano is now up for sale in New Jersey.

The house, located in North Caldwell, N.J., is 5,600 square feet of space, that sits on 1.5-acre of land, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a powder room, two two-car garages and a separate guest house. The property taxes on the house is roughly $34,005 a year, and the starting price for it, $3.4 million.

The house was a frequent filming location of the show and inspired to create a replica of the inside at Silver Cup Studios.

They filmed the pilot episode outside of the home, whereas, all indoor shots were filmed at the studios in Queens, New York.

After the sudden death of actor James Gandolfini, fans visited the home and placed flowers, candles and bags of dried ziti on the curb.

Would you like to buy this awesome house?

via New York Times