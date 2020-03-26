Someone Just Discovered Why Triscuits Are Named Triscuits

For years, people have been walking around thinking the reason why Triscuit crackers have the name Triscuits is all because of the number 3.

However, thanks to one internet detective, it turns out their name has nothing to do with numbers.

OK, buckle up. I wanna talk to you about Triscuit. pic.twitter.com/Tg7334OSbc — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

While at a party, Boggs began to wonder about the name after seeing a box of Triscuits on the table.

The consensus was that "TRI" means three. Maybe "three layers" or "three ingredients." No one knew for sure, though, so I Googled it. But here's the thing -- Google didn't seem to have an official answer, either. Just more guesses. — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

Boggs then decided to email Nabisco about the name and even the company didn't know because there were no original records indicating where the name came from. Only that TRI in Triscuit doesn't have to do with 3.

I was baffled. And I couldn't stand not knowing. So I did a little sleuthing online, and stumbled on some early Triscuit advertisements. Take a look at these bad boys: pic.twitter.com/jbeBUmjeCF — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

Elec-TRI-city Biscuit



TRISCUIT MEANS "ELECTRICITY BISCUIT" — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

Turns out Boggs is right.

We had to go all the way up the ladder but we CAN confirm ⚡️ https://t.co/yFWWL3MjX3 — Triscuit⚡️ (@TheRealTriscuit) March 26, 2020

-story via toofab.com