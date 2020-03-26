Someone Just Discovered Why Triscuits Are Named Triscuits

March 26, 2020
triscuit

For years, people have been walking around thinking the reason why Triscuit crackers have the name Triscuits is all because of the number 3.    

However, thanks to one internet detective, it turns out their name has nothing to do with numbers.  

While at a party, Boggs began to wonder about the name after seeing a box of Triscuits on the table.  

Boggs then decided to email Nabisco about the name and even the company didn't know because there were no original records indicating where the name came from.  Only that TRI in Triscuit doesn't have to do with 3.  

Turns out Boggs is right.  

-story via toofab.com 

 

 

 

