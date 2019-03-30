Some Allen Premium Outlet Stores Are Still Closed After Sunday's Hail Storm

If you're heading to the Allen Premium Outlets this weekend, you may see at least a third closed after the hail storm we experienced Sunday.

The thunderstorm hit the areas of Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, where pea to golf ball-sized hail dropped and damaged property.

Fortunately, no one was hurt at the Allen shopping center, but some stores were damaged due to the hail.

Out of 115 stores at the Allen Premium Outlets, only 77 were open as of Friday.

Stores like, H&M, Nike, Lacoste and Toms are still closed.

Click here for the list of places open as of March 25. The website will update if more stores will open once they're recovered from the damaged.

via Dallas News