Snoop Dogg Will Join Guns N’ Roses At Super Bowl Music Fest
The band announced the line-up addition via Twitter
Before the big Super bowl game and half time show, the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl LIV Music Festival will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The three-day Music Fest features a variety of artist from different genres and biggest names in music.
Check out the artist lineup below.
ON SALE NOW -- Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled, DaBaby & more in Miami... Only at @BudLight #SuperBowlMusicFest, Jan 30-Feb 1. Get your tickets today at the link in our bio!
DJ Khaled will kick things off on Thursday, followed by Guns N’ Roses on Friday, January 31st. Maroon 5 will close things out on Saturday, February 1st.
Rock out with the main headliners Guns N’ Roses on Friday, January 31. They will be “knock-knock-knockin’ on heaven's turf” with recently added special guest Snoop Dogg who will be their opening act.
Miami, we're bringing @SnoopDogg Dogg as our special guest to the @SBMusicFest. See you on 1.31 --#SuperBowlMusicFest https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/1WauGtRGJ5— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) January 15, 2020
JUST ANNOUNCED -- @SnoopDogg will join @GunsNRoses on Fri, January 31st and @DanandShay will join @Maroon5 on Sat, February 1st! Get your tix now for 3 incredible nights at @BudLight #SuperBowlMusicFest >> https://t.co/nwgKXF0FGU— Super Bowl Music Fest (@SBMusicFest) January 16, 2020
Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Richard Fortus has hopes for new music from the band this year.
@GunsNRoses’ guitarist, Richard Fortus has hopes for new music from the band this year and we’re here for it! ---- Rock out with GnR on Super Bowl Friday, January 31st. Get tickets to @BudLight Super Bowl Music Fest at the link in our bio.
There is still time to purchase tickets for the Super Bowl Music Fest, but for fans who can't make it down to Miami, the Super Bowl Music Fest show will feature highlights from the event and will air on Fox on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 p.m. central time for highlights from the festival.
