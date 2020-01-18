Snoop Dogg Will Join Guns N’ Roses At Super Bowl Music Fest

Before the big Super bowl game and half time show, the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl LIV Music Festival will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The three-day Music Fest features a variety of artist from different genres and biggest names in music.

Check out the artist lineup below.

DJ Khaled will kick things off on Thursday, followed by Guns N’ Roses on Friday, January 31st. Maroon 5 will close things out on Saturday, February 1st.

Rock out with the main headliners Guns N’ Roses on Friday, January 31. They will be “knock-knock-knockin’ on heaven's turf” with recently added special guest Snoop Dogg who will be their opening act.

JUST ANNOUNCED -- @SnoopDogg will join @GunsNRoses on Fri, January 31st and @DanandShay will join @Maroon5 on Sat, February 1st! Get your tix now for 3 incredible nights at @BudLight #SuperBowlMusicFest >> https://t.co/nwgKXF0FGU — Super Bowl Music Fest (@SBMusicFest) January 16, 2020

Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Richard Fortus has hopes for new music from the band this year.

There is still time to purchase tickets for the Super Bowl Music Fest, but for fans who can't make it down to Miami, the Super Bowl Music Fest show will feature highlights from the event and will air on Fox on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 p.m. central time for highlights from the festival.

Via: Loudwire