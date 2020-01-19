Snickers Unveils Record Breaking 4,700 Pound Candy Bar In Texas

Any candy lover has dreamed of one day getting to devour a candy bar large enough to feed an entire city. Luckily, that dream is now a reality, as Mars Wrigley recently broke the record for largest candy bar with their 4,700 Snickers bar. The candy bar was made to celebrate the brands 90th anniversary.

ICYMI: Waco is in the record books! The #MarsWrigley plant in town unveiled the world's largest #Snickers bar yesterday! pic.twitter.com/yJ3CtPdSon — Cameron Stuart (@CamOnTV) January 17, 2020

The massive Snickers bar, which was made in Waco, Texas, contains caramel, peanuts, nougat and 3,500 pounds of chocolate. It took 600 people to construct and is the “equivalent to more than 41,000 single-size Snickers bars.” While this candy bar is impressive, it won’t become the official record until it is consumed.

This record breaking Snickers bar is impressive, but apparently Mars Wrigley isn’t done yet. The company says their giant candy bar is just the start of something even bigger they have planned. Candy fanatics will have to wait to find out what that is, but most are guessing it will be an even larger candy bar.

Via Fox News