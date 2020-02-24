Take A Look At The New Batcycle From ‘The Batman’

February 24, 2020
Last week director Matt Reeves gave us our first look at the new batsuit that Robert Pattinson will be wearing in 'The Batman'. The footage he posted only showed a small portion of the suit, leaving us wanting more.

With production currently underway, new photos from the set just keep making their way online. We now have photos of the full batsuit along with footage of a new batcycle. 

Footage taken from the set shows what looks like a motorcycle race. We also see the driver of the Batcycle take a nasty fall while riding. Check out the photos of the full batsuit and batcycle down below. 

Via: Movie Web

