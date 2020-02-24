Take A Look At The New Batcycle From ‘The Batman’

Last week director Matt Reeves gave us our first look at the new batsuit that Robert Pattinson will be wearing in 'The Batman'. The footage he posted only showed a small portion of the suit, leaving us wanting more.

With production currently underway, new photos from the set just keep making their way online. We now have photos of the full batsuit along with footage of a new batcycle.

Ladies and gentlemen, Robert Pattinson's Batman suit (full)



He has no curved ears and seems to wear glasses that simulate white eyes.

(by the way don't forget the Batcycle --)#TheBatman #Batman pic.twitter.com/iqPqUYTbo8 — Mikhail Villarreal--‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) February 21, 2020

Footage taken from the set shows what looks like a motorcycle race. We also see the driver of the Batcycle take a nasty fall while riding. Check out the photos of the full batsuit and batcycle down below.

Via: Movie Web