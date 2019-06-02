Singer Kenny Rogers Admitted To A Hospital In Georgia

Due to recent wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets, we are issuing the following statement on behalf of Kenny Rogers: pic.twitter.com/hUhCKgZQdY — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) May 31, 2019

Singer Kenny Rogers was admitted to a hospital in Georgia on Friday due to dehydration.

According to a Twitter post by Rogers' account, he will stay at the hospital and undergo physical therapy.

The 80-year-old has retired from touring back in 2017, after 60 years of music and performances.

Get well soon Kenny Rogers!!

via WFAA