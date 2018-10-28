'The Simpsons' Drops Well Known Character Due To Controversial Backlash

If you're a huge fan of The Simpsons, you may not see a familiar face again.

Apu, an Indian-American character from the show, has been on the controversy of "allegations of racial stereotyping" for many years.

The character's controversy erupted after releasing a documentary called "The Problem With Apu".

After talking between the creators and FOX's executives, they will "drop the Apu character altogether."

Apu appeared what looks to be his final episode, "My Way or the Highway to Heaven", where *SPOILER* he is seen in Heaven.

What are your thoughts?

via New York Post