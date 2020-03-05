Shaq Revealed His Awkward Receding Hairline

We’ve all made bets or seen friends make bets that involve shaving someone’s head. This bet was slightly backwards, but still had that embarrassing affect.

TNT analyst and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with former NBA star and friend Dwyane Wade. Shaq bet that the Milwaukee bucks would beat the Miami Heat on Monday night. The two didn’t bet with money; instead if Shaq lost he would have to something else.

“I had a bet against one of my good friends, D-Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, ‘Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?’ He said, ‘Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.’ ”

If you thought Shaq was bald this whole time, you are wrong. The man has hair and it looks awkward. Shaq posted a video on Instagram letting everyone know he’s ready to hear all your comments on his hairline.

What do you think of Shaq’s new fade?

Via: New York Post