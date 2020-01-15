Shania Twain Is Finally Impressed With Brad Pitt

After more than 20-years of declaring that Brad Pitt, owning a car, and being a rocket scientist doesn’t impress her much, singer Shania Twain may finally be impressed.

A Twitter user noticed that actor Brad Pitt checked off all the criteria to impress Shania Twain according to her 1998 hit song ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’. The fan points out that in Pitt's latest movie ‘Ad Astra' he plays a rocket scientist who owns a car.

Twain took notice and re-tweeted the connection; she used three laughing emojis in her caption. This is probably as close as we’re going to get to impressing Shania Twain.

Via: Entertainment Tonight