Shania Twain Fans Can’t Get Over The Video She Posted In Her Bikini

Shania Twain's got it going on!

The country music artist nearly broke Instagram with her video that she posted for National Women’s Day. Twain could be seen on the beach rockin’ a bikini writing “Lets Go Girls!!” in the sand.

In the caption, she wrote, "Let's go girls! Today and everyday."

Everyone on Instagram couldn’t believe how incredible the 54-year-old country artist looked in a two-piece bikini. One user wrote, "The fact that you’re just out here looking like that though.............QUEEN."

Twain, who currently has a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, announced that all of her shows through the end of March will be rescheduled due to concerns over the spread of the Cornoavirus.

