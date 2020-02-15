‘Sex and the City’ Actress Lynn Cohen Dies At Age 86

Lynn Cohen was a veteran Broadway actress and was known by many for her role as Miranda's Ukranian housekeeper, Magda on the HBO series “Sex and the City.” She passed away Friday, February 14. She was 86.

Cohen was a talented actress and had quite the resume with a long trajectory. She graced everyone with her talent in film, television and the Broadway stage.

On the big screen she played the role of Golda Meir in Steven Spielberg’s “Munich,” Mags in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and also appeared in the films “Across the Universe, “Eagle Eye,” the 2014 comedy “They Came Together,” and Charlie Kauffman’s “Synecdoche, New York,” among many others.

Her television appearances included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Nurse Jackie” “God Friended Me,” “Master of None,” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Affair,” and “Chicago Med.”

She made her Broadway debut in 1990's in “Orpheus Descending” and “Ivanov” in 1998. She was also very involved in the New York’s theater community.

She even performed as a voice actor, in the hit video game "Red Dead Redemption."

