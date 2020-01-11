'Family Guy' Guru Seth MacFarlane Just Signed A $200 Million Deal With NBCUniversal
Giggity!
Seth MacFarlane, the creator of television shows Family Guy, American Dad! and movies Ted, Ted 2 and A Million Ways to Die in the West just signed an incredibly lucrative deal.
He's apparently now with NBCUniversal Content Studios for five years at a cost of nearly $200 million. MacFarlane is bringing his Fuzzy Door Productions company with him to develop content for Peacock: NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, as well as external and internal networks.
This all comes as MacFarlane's deal with 20th Century Fox Television expired in June.
