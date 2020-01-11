'Family Guy' Guru Seth MacFarlane Just Signed A $200 Million Deal With NBCUniversal

January 11, 2020
Jack Music
Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Fox/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of television shows Family Guy, American Dad! and movies Ted, Ted 2 and A Million Ways to Die in the West just signed an incredibly lucrative deal.

He's apparently now with NBCUniversal Content Studios for five years at a cost of nearly $200 million.  MacFarlane is bringing his Fuzzy Door Productions company with him to develop content for Peacock: NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, as well as external and internal networks.

This all comes as MacFarlane's deal with 20th Century Fox Television expired in June.

Source: Variety

