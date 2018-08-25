Senator John McCain Has Died

Senator and former presidential candidate, John McCain has died.

John Sidney McCain III was born on Aug 29, 1936.

He served in the Navy and fought in the Vietnam War. A grandson and son to navy admirals, he carried his name from the warzone into politics.

In 2000, he loses against George W. Bush for the Republican candidate to presidency and Bush winning it.

He then tried again to face off Barack Obama in 2008, in which Obama winning the presidency.

Just a few days ago, the McCain family wrote in a statement where he wasn't seeking any more medical treatment due to cancer that he was diagnosed.

He then later died at the age of 81.

RIP John McCain

via New York Times