Check Out The Second Trailer For Pixar's New Movie 'Soul'

March 12, 2020
Producers of Pixar's 'Soul'

The second trailer for 'Soul' is here, and we have a much better idea about the adventure Disney and Pixar is about to take us on. 

This new trailer shows us the afterlife, as we follow Joe Gardner a middle-school band teacher who takes one small misstep from the streets of New York City to "The Great Before" – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. 

Check out the new trailer down below. 

