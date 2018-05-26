School Principal Steps Up And Serves Breakfast Due To Staff Shortage

✌--☝------: Twitter, let me introduce you to @NISDMead Principal Lopez. When she learned that the school's cafeteria was going to be short-staffed on Wed., she reported for breakfast time duty & served meals to 400+ @NISD students❤️ STORY➡️ https://t.co/YN2hmyUjD6 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/iwxfXpVVe1 — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) May 25, 2018

At an elementary school in San Antonio, this great principal stepped up and serve the children breakfast due to staff shortage.

Principal Annette Lopez took the initiative to put on some gloves, a hair net, and an apron and serving these children breakfast. Meade Elementary School has the largest amount of students who recieve breakfast.

"When you serve that many students, there is no way that one line is just going to do it," she says. "I loved it and the kids had fun, one of the kids said, 'Hey, I know you,' and I said, 'Yes, I'm the principal.'"

As word got around the school, teachers got their cell phones out and took pictures. The photo was posted on social media, where she got 300 likes in 24 hours.

Marco A. Salinas

CBS 11