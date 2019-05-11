School District To Serve Cold Food To Students Who Owed Lunch Money, Chobani Pays $77,000 In Lunch Debt

A school district in Rhode Island were getting heat after announcing they would serve cold sunflower butter and jelly sandwiches to students who owed lunch money.

Warwick school district officials says they were $77,000 in debt and couldn't afford to take on more debt.

Founder and CEO of Chobani, a yogurt company, released a statement saying, "As a parent, this news breaks my heart," he says. "For every child, access to naturally nutritious and delicious food should be a right, not a priviliege. When our children are strong, our families are stronger. And when our families are strong, our communities are stronger. Business can and must do its part to solve the hunger crisis in America and do its part in the communities they call home."

Several businesses have offered to help with the debt and Chobani says they're also donating cups and yogurt to the community of Warwick, Rhode Island.

