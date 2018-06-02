Santa Fe High School Honors Victims During Graduation Ceremony

It was a different feeling over at the Santa Fe High School graduation, where a few students didn't make it to graduation.

With high security around the football field and many people with tears running down their cheeks, students, staff and family and friends gathered during the graduation ceremony and honored the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.

"Moving on will be tough. Nothing will ever be the same for any of us, but we all have a choice to make and with the support of the Houston area, and Texas and the nation as a whole, we will make it through to the other side just as we have time and time again," says valedictorian Corrigan Garcia.

Every graduating student received a carabiner with #SantaFeStrong on it and created a slide show for the victims of the tragedy.

Prayers to those families that were affected.

Marco A. Salinas

WFAA