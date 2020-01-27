Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Summer Tour With Whitesnake And Night Ranger
The wait is over! It will be an epic 2020 tour!
Sammy Hagar & The Circle are hitting the road this summer along with Whitesnake and special guest Night Ranger.
The U.S. tour will kick off July 9, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida and run through Georgia, Virginia, New York, Michigan, Texas and more. The last tour date is scheduled on September 20, with a performance at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.
"I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be," said Hagar in a release. “David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."
The 30-city tour dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation.
Check out a full list of dates below.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake and Night Ranger 2020 Tour Dates:
Jul 9 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Jul 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Jul 14 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jul 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Jul 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Jul 22 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Jul 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 25 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Jul 26 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug 11 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug 14 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug 18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 19 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug 21 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sep 2 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 3 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep 8 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sep 13 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sep 15 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sep 16 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sep 18 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sep 20 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Visit redrocker.com for all tour info. Check out their Tea/Quila video announcement below.