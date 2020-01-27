Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Summer Tour With Whitesnake And Night Ranger

Sammy Hagar & The Circle are hitting the road this summer along with Whitesnake and special guest Night Ranger.

The U.S. tour will kick off July 9, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida and run through Georgia, Virginia, New York, Michigan, Texas and more. The last tour date is scheduled on September 20, with a performance at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.

"I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be," said Hagar in a release. “David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."

The 30-city tour dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation.

Check out a full list of dates below.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake and Night Ranger 2020 Tour Dates:

Jul 9 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Jul 14 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jul 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jul 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 22 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Jul 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 25 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Jul 26 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug 11 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 14 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 19 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug 21 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sep 2 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 3 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep 8 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sep 13 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 15 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sep 16 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sep 18 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep 20 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Visit redrocker.com for all tour info. Check out their Tea/Quila video announcement below.

Video of Sammy and The Circle + Whitesnake 2020 Tour Announcement

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock