Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead At 67

The Hall of Fame drummer passed from brain cancer

January 10, 2020
Jack Music
Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist of iconic Canadian rock band Rush

Credit: Imagn/Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Peart died Tuesday, January 7, in Santa Monica, California at age 67, after losing a battle with brain cancer.  He had been fighting the battle with cancer for three years.

Peart was considered one of the greatest drummers in rock history. The way Peart played the drums influenced many Heavy and Progressive Metal sounds.

Peart retired from the band Rush in 2015. He was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Via: Rolling Stone

