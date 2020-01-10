Peart died Tuesday, January 7, in Santa Monica, California at age 67, after losing a battle with brain cancer. He had been fighting the battle with cancer for three years.

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 from Brain Cancer https://t.co/RuA85CoKuu — TMZ (@TMZ) January 10, 2020

Peart was considered one of the greatest drummers in rock history. The way Peart played the drums influenced many Heavy and Progressive Metal sounds.

Peart retired from the band Rush in 2015. He was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

