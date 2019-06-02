Rumor Has It That Marvel Wants Keanu Reeves In Marvel Studios' 'The Eternals'

"John Wick" actor, Keanu Reeves, is being eyed by Marvel Studios to add the actor in the upcoming film, "The Eternals".

Before the production of "Captain Marvel", Reeves was almost signed on to play "Yon-Rogg" in the film, but couldn't due to the production of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum".

Since then, Reeves and Marvel went their separate ways until rumors arose on the internet. Kevin Fiege, President of Marvel Studios, apparently wants to work with Reeves in the new upcoming film.

According to MCU Cosmic, apparently negotiations are being talked between Marvel and Reeves, but nothing has been confirmed.

If Reeves signs, he would join Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden in the film, "The Eternals".

via WeGotThisCovered.com

via MCU Cosmic