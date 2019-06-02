Rumor Has It That Marvel Wants Keanu Reeves In Marvel Studios' 'The Eternals'

June 2, 2019
Jack Music

Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

"John Wick" actor, Keanu Reeves, is being eyed by Marvel Studios to add the actor in the upcoming film, "The Eternals". 

Before the production of "Captain Marvel", Reeves was almost signed on to play "Yon-Rogg" in the film, but couldn't due to the production of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". 

Since then, Reeves and Marvel went their separate ways until rumors arose on the internet. Kevin Fiege, President of Marvel Studios, apparently wants to work with Reeves in the new upcoming film.

According to MCU Cosmic, apparently negotiations are being talked between Marvel and Reeves, but nothing has been confirmed.

If Reeves signs, he would join Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden in the film, "The Eternals". 

 

via WeGotThisCovered.com
via MCU Cosmic

 

Tags: 
Marvel Studios
The Eternals
Cosmic
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Keanu Reeves

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes